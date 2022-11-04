Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

CCOI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $54.06. 3,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

