Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

