Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.68.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 117,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

