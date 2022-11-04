Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.
CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.68.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
