Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $74.01 million and $27.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.14 or 0.01712021 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005779 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026239 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00041183 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.75 or 0.01859190 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

