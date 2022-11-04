CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0527 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $201.28 million and approximately $510,865.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

