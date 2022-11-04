Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

