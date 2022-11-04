Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 123,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,909,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 7,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.