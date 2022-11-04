Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $49.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

