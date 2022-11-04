Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $251,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.83. The stock had a trading volume of 231,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

