Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,183 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 44.69% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.36. 2,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.