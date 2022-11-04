Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,386 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of KO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 261,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074,248. The firm has a market cap of $254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

