Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,138 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

CVX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The stock has a market cap of $358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.