Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,430 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 60.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 8,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 146,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,181. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.