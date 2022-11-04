Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 8.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.54% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $358,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

