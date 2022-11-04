Colliers International Group Cuts Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $80.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Colliers International Group to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers International Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSR. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Centerspace stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,790. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter worth $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

