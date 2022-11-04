Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Up 2.6 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $31.17. 506,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,220,612. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.