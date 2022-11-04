Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.85

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 9849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

