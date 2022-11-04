Community Capital Management LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

