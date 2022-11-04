Community Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. Enviva accounts for approximately 4.1% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enviva news, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,489.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enviva Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

NYSE EVA opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

