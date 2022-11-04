Community Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

