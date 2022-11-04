Community Capital Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

