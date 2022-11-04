Community Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NVR by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 9,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in NVR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,063.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,228.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

