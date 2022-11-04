Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Financial by 129.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the first quarter worth $574,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

