Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.23

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 37982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 592,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,380 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

