Comparing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.59 $42.28 million $1.22 16.52

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.54% 31.74% 8.47%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.