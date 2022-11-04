Compound Price Reaches $52.78 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $52.78 or 0.00247433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $383.53 million and approximately $55.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00133119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071012 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023956 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.20705237 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $36,658,851.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

