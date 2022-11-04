Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.