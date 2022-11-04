Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Further Reading
