ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,042. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

