Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $18.27 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 558,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.