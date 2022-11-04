ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $106.85 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $133.50 million and approximately $106.85 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars.
