Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.48. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.