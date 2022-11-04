Contrasting Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) & Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $131.60 million 1.99 $14.69 million $2.26 7.96

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cartesian Growth and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -14.22% 1.24% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 16.66% 22.97% 13.06%

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Cartesian Growth on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

