Coombe Bender & Co LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $18.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.27. The company had a trading volume of 99,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

