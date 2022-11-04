Coombe Bender & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 12,264 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,264 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,367,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.