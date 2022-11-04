Coombe Bender & Co LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average is $296.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

