Coombe Bender & Co LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 107,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.