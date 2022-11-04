Coombe Bender & Co LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 107,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

