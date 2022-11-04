Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.99

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 31834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.