CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 26,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
