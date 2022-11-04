CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 26,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCivic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 137.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 834,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 138,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

