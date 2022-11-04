Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

OFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 4,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,653. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

