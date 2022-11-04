Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CRVS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

