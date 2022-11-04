CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $288,058.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

