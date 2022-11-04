CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $288,058.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.