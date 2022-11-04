CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,075 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.32% of CoStar Group worth $794,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. 27,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

