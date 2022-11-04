CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.35 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.25-$1.26 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.64.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.60. 11,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

