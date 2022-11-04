Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 268,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $489.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,110. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.40. The company has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.