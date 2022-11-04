Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $489.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

