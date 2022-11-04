Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $222.31

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.31 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 212.20 ($2.45). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 216.60 ($2.50), with a volume of 716,950 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.41) to GBX 264 ($3.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.80 ($4.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

