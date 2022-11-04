Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $23.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.
Several research firms recently weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,360,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,218,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,444. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.
COUR stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
