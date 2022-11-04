Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kairous Acquisition by 421,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KACLU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

