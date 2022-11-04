Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,945 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.05.
